Somalia: China to Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Somalia As Country Battles Covid-19 Third Wave

A youth reads a billboard with Coronavirus awareness messages campaign at KM4 junction in Mogadishu, Somalia on 22 April 2020. Coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing huge impact on people's lives, families and communities in Somalia. UN Photo/Ilyas Ahmed

China has pledged to donate additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to Somalia as the Horn of the African nation battles COVID-19 third wave.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao said that China is preparing to donate another batch of vaccines to Somalia to help fight against the virus. and protect locals during an online meeting with Somalia's health minister, Fowzia Abikar.

"China has continued to give tangible assistance to Somalia in humanitarian aid, education, medicine and other areas, in support of Somalia's peace and reconstruction," Fei said.

On September 21, 2021 health ministry announced the new measures and urged all Somalis to observe strict guidelines while those travelling.

Somalia also banned sports events, weddings, and protests to curb the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 cases have risen steadily in recent weeks while deaths have averaged ten in the last two weeks. So far, as of the ministry of health the last update eight people have died while the number of infections has risen to 19,890.