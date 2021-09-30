Somalia: UN Head Swan Urges Regonal States to Conclude Senate Polls

30 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

United Nations envoy to Somalia James Swan has called on regional governments to complete the process and hold elections for the remaining seats in the Upper House.

During the senate elections for Somaliland representatives in the federal Parliament., the head of the UN in Somalia said that the second phase of the National Elections was needed.

"Attending a portion of the Upper House elections in a show of solidarity,

UN Special Rep. James Swan urged Somalia's Federal Member States and SEIT to complete the remaining Upper House polls immediately and shift focus to preparations for the House of the People vote,"

"It is important that the Federal and State Electoral Commissions now focus on Phase 2 of the Federal Elections, and begin preparations for the Parliamentary Elections, in a timely manner and in accordance with the May 27 agreement. complete the National Elections and be credible. " he added.

Six senators were today elected to represent Somaliland in the Senate on Wednesday while the remai ning five senators are set to be elected today.

Among senators elected include two minister Osman Abukar Dubbe and Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi who served as speaker of Senate from 2016 and Professor Abdi Samatar, a university don in Minnesota.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X