Egypt: Sisi Stresses Egypt's Keenness On Furthering Strategic Partnership With U.S

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underlined Egypt's keenness on enhancing strategic partnership with the US, especially in the fields of security and military.

He referred to the deeply-rooted relations with the US that go back to more than four decades.

He said that this partnership has always contributed to the security and stability in the Middle East.

Sisi made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and General Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel attended the meeting alongside with US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Senior Advisor to the National Security Adviser Ariana Berengaut and other senior officials.

The talks tackled the latest regional developments, especially the conditions in Libya, Tunisia, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

It was agreed during the meeting to intensify efforts with international partners concerning preparations for the upcoming Libyan election, especially with regard to the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries and unifying Libya's national military and security institutions, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Sisi said Egypt is giving a top priority to rendering the political efforts successful and pulling out all foreign forces from Libya, highlighting the importance of holding the Libyan election as scheduled in December 2021.

As for the Ethiopia dam issue in light of the statement issued by the United Nations Security Council, he stressed Egypt's commitment to negotiations, urging the international community to play its role as Egypt will never accept any harm to its water interests.

President Sisi extended greetings to US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Sullivan forwarded the greetings of Biden to Sisi, stressing that the US is looking forward to cementing its strategic cooperation and coordination with Egypt in the coming period, highlighting Egypt's pivotal and balanced role in the Middle East region.

He also referred to Egypt's effective efforts in combating terrorism and extremist thought, underlining the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two sides in the coming period.

Sullivan accentuated the US commitment to exerting efforts to ensure the water security of Egypt and other Nile Basin countries.

Sullivan also hailed efforts exerted by Egypt to contain the situation in the Gaza Strip as well as the launch of the Gaza reconstruction initiative.

Egypt and the US agreed to continue consultations to ensure maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and improving the living conditions of the Palestinians.

Sisi said solving the Palestinian problem in accordance with international resolutions and restoring the Palestinians' rights will have a great impact on the region and open up new vistas for peace, cooperation and development.

MENA