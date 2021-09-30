Egypt: Zayed - Egypt to Receive 2,510 Ambulances, Mobile Clinics to Support 'Decent Life' Initiative

Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Dr Hala Zayed said the ministry made contracts with the German side to receive 2,510 ambulances and mobile clinics with a total cost over three billion Egyptian pounds.

Zayed's remarks were made during talks with the deputy board chairman of Mercedes-Benz Cars, the board chairman of Mercedes-Benz Egypt and the director of Germany's Was auto company in the German city of Stuttgart during her visit to Germany.

The meeting discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

Spokesman for the Health and Population Ministry Dr Khaled Megahed said the talks tackled how to meet needs of the ministry through batches of ambulances and mobile clinics to offer medical services to support the national project for developing villages of the Egyptian countryside as part of presidential initiative "Decent Life."

Zayed underlined the importance of strategic partnership between Egypt and Mercedes-Benz company as a successful example of cooperation between the public and private sectors, said the spokesman.

At the end of the visit, Zayed went to Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart and thanked all workers for efforts exerted to meet needs of the Egyptian State in the health sector.

MENA