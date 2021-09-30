Egypt: Health Ministry - Egypt Reports 738 New Infections, 31 Deaths

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that 738 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 303,783.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said 31 coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 17,294 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 809 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 256,467, the spokesman added.

MENA