Egypt: Sisi Phones Jordanian King to Inquire After Crown Prince's Health

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday made a telephone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan to inquire after the health of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, who has contracted coronavirus, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

Sisi wished Prince Hussein speedy recovery and more health to the Jordan's royal family, he added.

The Jordanian king appreciated the goodwill gesture made by the Egyptian leader, which, he said reflects the sisterly and deep-rooted ties binding the two countries, the spokesman further mentioned.

King Abdullah wished Egypt and its people all goodness and prosperity, according to him.

MENA