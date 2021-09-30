Egypt FM Necessities Restoring Libya's Full Stability

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry underlined on Thursday 30/9/2021 the importance of restoring Libya's comprehensive stability and achieving prosperity for its brotherly people.

Shoukry made the remarks during his participation in the virtual meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council on Libya.

"In light of Egypt's unwavering support at different international forums of all efforts aiming at achieving stability in Libya, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed the need for Libya to restore its full stability and achieve prosperity for its people," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez tweeted.