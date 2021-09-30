Egypt: Senior Diplomat Praises Egyptian-Russian Relations

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr Abdel Ati welcomed on Wednesday the recent major development in Egyptian-Russian relations.

This came during his meeting with Mikhail Leonidovich Bogdanov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East, with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ehab Seif El Nasr, attending.

Abdel Ati expressed hope for promoting cooperation between Egypt and Russia in various domains, expressing Egypt's keenness on pursuing consultations with Russia on issues of mutual concern, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

The two sides discussed cooperation projects between both countries topped by the Dabaa project as well as Russian projects in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

They also probed means to increase Russian tourism to Egypt during the coming period in the light of a recent Russian decision to resume direct flights to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada cities, as well as regional issues topped by the Middle East peace process and developments in Libya, Syria and Sudan.

For his part, Bogdanov praised Egypt's role in the Middle East and expressed Moscow's keenness on maintaining consultations with Cairo on various issues.

