Egypt: Azhar - Tayyeb in Good Health Condition, to Attend Rome Summit

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb is now in good health condition following conducting spinal physiotherapy sessions in a specialized hospital in Germany, said a statement by Al Azhar on Wednesday.

A number of Egyptian doctors had recommended that Tayyeb would travel to Germany to carry out a medical checkup on his backbone, the statement added.

Medical tests showed that Tayyeb is in dire need of intensive spinal physiotherapy sessions.

Tayyeb is scheduled to leave for the Italian capital Rome, where he will attend a summit of religious leaders for climate change on October 4.

He is also expected to participate in a meeting of religious leaders for education on October 5, which marks World Teachers' Day.

