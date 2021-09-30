Ghana: Exhibition of German Artist's Work Opens Oct 8, At Museum of Science and Technology, Accra

An exhibition of works by German artist, Wolfgang Tillmans will on Friday October 8, open at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra.

The exhibition, which forms part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, of the Goethe-Institute, a German educational and cultural centre, is being organised and supported by Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen in Germany, in collaboration with Goethe-Institut, Ghana and the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra.

Titled "Fragile," the exhibition will provide a comprehensive overview of the many-facetted and different forms of artistic expression in his work - from large-scale prints to sculptural objects, video projections and music added to the curatorial work in planning the exhibition of the artist.

It will also showcase more than 200 works from 1986 to 2020, including framed and unframed photographs in various formats.

Wolfgang Tillmans' work occupies a prominent position in the contemporary art world.

Ever since his first exhibitions and publications in the early 1990s, Tillmans' artistic approaches have continually developed.

He is constantly redefining photography both as an image and as a material artefact, be it in the museum space or as an object on the printed page.

His work is based on his never-ceasing curiosity, his intensive research in preparation and a constant testing and advancing of the medium and its technical and aesthetic potential.

The artist's visual language derives from precise observation that reveals a deeply human approach to the complexity of the world.

Familiarity, empathy, friendship, and intimacy are all visible and tangible in his pictures.

"Fragile," which has been shown in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; Nairobi, Kenya; Johannesburg, South Africa; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Yaounde, Cameroon is expected to end on Thursday November 14, 2012.