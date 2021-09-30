Ghana: NCCE Calls for Co-Existence Among Communities in Ghana

Issa — The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Daffiama-Bussia-Issa (DBI) District of the Upper West Region has called for tolerance and co-existence among Ghanaians.

The NCCE District Director for the Commission, Mr Abdul-Rahaman Osman, who gave the advice said people who are united with common goals and destiny were better protected against any form of violence, terrorism or extremism.

The director stated during a sensation workshop for community-level actors on ending violence, extremism and promoting peace building. It was held at Issa on Wednesday.

The meeting which was funded by the European Union, formed part of a project to sensitise the youth in the area against violent crime and also prevent them from been recruited into terrorist groups.

He explained that tolerance and social cohesion were attributes of good citizenship and would spur them on to work for the good of the nation, regardless the circumstances.

Mr Abdul-Rahaman emphasised that extremism was an emerging concern because it had given rise to global radicalism.

According to him, the project was an intervention to address issues of violence, extremism and conflicts.

He enumerated that key assumptions pillars such as cooperation, good communication, collaborations and good relations constitute fertile grounds for peace building.

"Considering the Public Order Act, there is the need for citizens to be law-abiding and follow due process through the setting up of community watchdog committees which will keep the Ghana Police Service updated on issues that bothered on security in the area for immediate action", he outlined.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer for Ideapath Consult, Mr Tahiru Lukman emphasised that differences in religion, ethnicity and political ideologies could pose threat to national cohesion and co-existence.

He urged participants and stakeholders to take interest in community development initiatives by been vigilant and willing to report potential extremists to the appropriate authorities.