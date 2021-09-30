Ghana: Prisons Dominate Cantonment Youth in Greater Accra Handball Championship

The Ghana Prisons handball team over the weekend defeated Cantonment Youth 34-28 in the Great Accra Handball Club Association (GAHLCA) league week eight game played at the Prisons court at Cantonment.

It was the Prison officers who had the better parts of the opening exchanges, leaving the opposition to chase the game and by halftime, led 18-10.

Another game that held fans spellbound was the one between the Firefighters of the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Army.

Turning defence into fast offensive play, the Fire men looked a side that was prepared for victory right from the beginning.

They took the lead and held onto it to end the game at 22-19.

In other games, El-Wak Wings beat Ghana Navy 28-27, Kasland defeated Great Fingers 25-17 with University of Ghana losing 38-34 to the Ghana Air Force while Legonite saw off Kaneshie Royals 24-19.

In the female category, Prisons made it a double when they brushed aside Cantonment Youth with a 34-28 win while Ghana Fire fell 29-11 to Ghana Army.

Fire Service men leads the table with 13 points, followed by Ghana Police, Ghana Air Force, Ghana Navy and Unique Fingers who are all on 12 points.

Ghana Prisons and Ghana Army occupy 6th and 7th positions with 10 points while Cantonment Youth, Legonite, University of Ghana, Kaneshie Royals, El-Wak Wings, Great Fingers and Kasland follow in that order.