Ghana: 'SSNIT Saturday Services to Bring Convenience to Members'

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT's) Saturday operations falls in line with the Trust's agenda to build a customer-centric organisation to bring convenience to its members, Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Ms Afua Sarkodie, has said.

"The Members and Clients are our priority. We are committed to making service delivery a key goal of the Trust. This Saturday service is one more channel to ensure that Members and the public have continuous access to our services in addition to services being offered on our digital platforms," she said in a statement copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said beginning 2nd October, 2021, SSNIT would offer Saturday services to its members and the public from 9:00am to 2:00pm at some selected branches.

The selected branches she mentioned included the Trust Towers, Airport City and North Industrial Area, all in Accra, Tema Habour and Tema Community 2 branches are also part of the selected branches.

Ms Sarkodie stated that members of the scheme in Kumasi were entreated to visit Adum and Asafo branches whereas the Takoradi branch would also be open for business.

"The Saturday operations would also afford stakeholders who are unable to visit the Trust's offices on weekdays the opportunity to transact business with us on Saturdays at their convenience," the Corporate Affairs Manager, said.

She explained that the exercise would enable employers make contribution payments if the 14th day of the month falls on a Saturday in order to avoid penalties.

"Services that will be offered include registration of establishments and workers, receipt and processing of Contribution Reports, payment of Contributions, application and processing of benefits and renewal of Pensioner Certificates," she said.

The rest Mrs Sarkodie mentioned were SSNIT and NIA Numbers Merger, request for Statements of Account and Update of Members' records (name, contact details, list of beneficiaries etc.)

The Corporate Affairs Manager members and stakeholders to visit any of the eight branches to transact business with the Trust.