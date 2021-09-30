Ghana: Gh¢700,000 Refurbished 20-Bed Capacity Orthopedic Ward Inaugurated at KBTH)

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) yesterday inaugurated a refurbished 20-bed capacity male orthopedic ward at a cost of GH¢ 700,000.

The renovation works undertaken by the Trauma and Orthopedic Department of the hospital with the assistance of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, ensured the repair of structural defects, replacement of beds and fixing of mobile monitors among other equipment at the ward to aid the work of staff.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Head of Trauma and Orthopedic Department, Dr Frederick Kwarteng said the ward was hitherto in a deplorable state and not fit for practicing specialized care and nursing for patients.

He said accident victims admitted to the ward refused hospitalisation for further treatment, while those who accepted to stay refused using the washrooms due to its sordid state.

"Due to this plight, we decided to undertake a major refurbishment of the facility," heexplained.

Dr Kwarteng indicated that the department invested profit generated from the sale of an orthopedic in-plant and other revenue approved by the CEO for the refurbishment works.

The Head of the Unit said the closure of the ward for repair works caused acute bed shortage, contributing to the "no bed syndrome"at the hospital.

He was of the hope that the re-opening of the ward would help to give clients the needed health services.

CEO of KBTH, Dr Ampomah said despite limited resources amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its effects, the determination by management of the Trauma and Orthopaedic department "shows that we can all make a difference in our various respective departments."

"This should serve as an example to all that the time for excuses are over, we now have to rise to the goal of a new Korle-Bu where patients walk in and are treated courteously and with respect and receive the best of care," he added.

He called on the hospital staff to embrace change as KBTH strives to be a hospital of excellence.