Nigeria: Ogun Begins Sanction of Land Use Defaulters October 1

The Ogun State government under the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has concluded plans to sanction defaulters of its Land Use and Amenities Charge (LUAC), adding that the taskforce has been empowered to begin enforcement on commercial and industrial properties in the state, beginning from October 1, 2021.

This is coming as residents have been urged to explore the use of Remita and Xpressway online platforms to pay relevant charges to avoid sealing of property.

The Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, made this disclosure in his office in Abeokuta, the state capital, affirming that actions would be taken against property owners who have failed to pay their Land Use and Amenities Charge.

He noted that the LUAC taskforce would begin enforcement starting from October 1, 2021 and that defaulters' property would be sealed. He added that the enforcement would be focused on LUAC defaulters from previous years.

Okubadejo explained that LUAC bills were distributed to generate revenue and help the government in providing the amenities that would make life easier for individuals and make businesses thrive. It will also help to bring development closer to the grassroot as certain percentage of the amount generated goes to the local governments in the state, he further explained, adding that LUAC is not an avenue to exploit individuals and businesses.

He therefore pleaded with property owners to pay their LUAC bills and cooperate with the taskforce as they would be carrying out their duties.

"Payment of the Land Use and Amenities Charge is easy and convenient. Property owners can make payments online via www.pay.ogunstate.gov.ng using the payment code on their bills. Payments can also be made with the payment code by using the REMITA and Xpresspay platforms at all banks nationwide. LUAC has no accredited agent therefore, payments should be made only through the stipulated channels. Also, no form of payment should be made to any member of the enforcement team," Okubadejo said.