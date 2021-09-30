South Africa: Government Communication and Information System Initiates Action On SIU Digital Vibe Report

press release

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) confirms that a Special Investigating Unit has made a finding against a GCIS staff member in the Digital Vibes matter. GCIS has set in motion a process to deal with the SIU findings.

This process will determine which cause of action will be taken against the official concerned. The process is guided by the Guide on Disciplinary and Incapacity Matters of the Department of Public Service and Administration.

GCIS will provide updates to the SIU and the department of Health who referred this matter to GCIS.