South Africa: Government Communication and Information System Initiates Action On SIU Digital Vibe Report

30 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) confirms that a Special Investigating Unit has made a finding against a GCIS staff member in the Digital Vibes matter. GCIS has set in motion a process to deal with the SIU findings.

This process will determine which cause of action will be taken against the official concerned. The process is guided by the Guide on Disciplinary and Incapacity Matters of the Department of Public Service and Administration.

GCIS will provide updates to the SIU and the department of Health who referred this matter to GCIS.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X