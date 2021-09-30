South Africa: Water and Sanitation Improves Water Supply in Sekhukhune District

press release

Limpopo Provincial Office of the Department of Water and Sanitation has mitigated water supply challenges at Burgersfort, in Sekhukhune District Municipality through the Mooihoek Bulk Water Supply Project initiated in 2008. The R750 million project has a 55 kilometers long pipeline that has brought a relief to water challenged areas in and around Burgersfort.

The Acting Provincial Head of Limpopo Provincial Office, Mr. Thivonali Masindi says the project once completed will supply potable water to 100 000 people in the Sekhukhune District, and that amounts to Burgersfort and 22 villages around it.

"The project is based along the along R37 road from Burgersfort to Polokwane and is being undertaken to meet the social and economic development needs of the region. The project will also benefit the mining development around the area", says Mr Masindi.

The Mooihoek Water Treatment Works has a capacity to produce 10 megaliters of water per day and is currently supplying water to areas such as Burgersfort town, Praktiseer, Dresden, Bothashoek and Ga-Motodi. These areas are all in Sekhukhune District Municipality.

To continuously bring relief of water supply challenges to communities of Burgersfort, Sekhukhune District Municipality is currently implementing a 3.6-kilometer pipeline at Manoke Village in Burgersfort. The project was initiated in January 2020 and will connect the pipeline to an existing manhole and an already existing reservoir situated in the village, resulting in a sustained water reticulation in the area and bringing water challenges to end.

The project is scheduled to be completed in March of 2023 and will supply an additional 17 villages with this much required but scarce resource.