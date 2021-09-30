South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Visits Gauteng On Water Related Matters, 5 to 7 Oct

press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Hon Senzo Mchunu will from 05-07 October 2021 be embarking on his maiden visit to the Gauteng Province since taking the reigns as portfolio Minister.

The visit will entail discussions on matters of governance, implementation, service delivery and finance towards the provision of quality water and decent sanitation. The Minister will interact with the Provincial DWS Water and Sanitation management on challenges related to water and sanitation delivery in Gauteng.

Minister Mchunu supported by Deputy Ministers Mahlobo and Magadzi will spend three days in the province, where he will meet with Department of Water and Sanitation Gauteng management, Rand Water, Premier and Provincial Executives of Gauteng, and Metro Municipality Executive Mayors among others.

The programme will be inclusive of a site visit to a water treatment plant, as well as to the Vaal Project Pump station in Sebokeng on Thursday, 07 October 2021.

Media will be afforded a doorstop opportunity on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 at Gallagher Estate between 13:00 and 14:00, as well as during the site visit on Thursday 07th October.

For RSVP and transportation arrangements please contact Mr Khulekani Ngcobo at 082 723 6030.