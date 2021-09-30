South Africa: Beware of Brics Project Funding Scam

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has warned the public to beware of yet another scam which purports to be communication from the Ministry about supposed projects and funding.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said that in the latest scheme, the scammers are impersonating the Minister as inviting people on social media to take up new opportunities.

The scammers are inviting citizens and corporates of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) member states who are interested and dedicated to development in their respective communities and organisations to apply for funding.

"Neither the Ministry nor the Department of Employment and Labour has issued an invitation to assist individuals or businesses with the funding," the department said.

The scammers claim that: "The SADC and BRICS has utilized funding in the form of budgetary support provided to Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, amongst others, totalling €58 billion in the period of 2018-2022. Individuals are liable to get up to the amount of R20 million and cooperate organizations and NGO's could get up to the sum of R45 million".

The Ministry and the department has pointed out that it has not invited any citizens or corporates to participate in any so-called SADC or BRICS funding project.