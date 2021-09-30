South Africa: Beware of Brics Project Funding Scam

30 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has warned the public to beware of yet another scam which purports to be communication from the Ministry about supposed projects and funding.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said that in the latest scheme, the scammers are impersonating the Minister as inviting people on social media to take up new opportunities.

The scammers are inviting citizens and corporates of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) member states who are interested and dedicated to development in their respective communities and organisations to apply for funding.

"Neither the Ministry nor the Department of Employment and Labour has issued an invitation to assist individuals or businesses with the funding," the department said.

The scammers claim that: "The SADC and BRICS has utilized funding in the form of budgetary support provided to Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, amongst others, totalling €58 billion in the period of 2018-2022. Individuals are liable to get up to the amount of R20 million and cooperate organizations and NGO's could get up to the sum of R45 million".

The Ministry and the department has pointed out that it has not invited any citizens or corporates to participate in any so-called SADC or BRICS funding project.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X