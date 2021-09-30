South Africa: Cosatu Backs Government's Vaccination Drive

South Africa's largest labour union, Cosatu, has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to encourage South Africans to get vaccinated.

The President has written letters to various stakeholders to get them involved in amplifying government's message to get people vaccinated.

"We want to see our members vaccinated, as this will ensure that our economy fully reopens.

"We can't afford to lose our members when there is a solution to the pandemic. We fully support the President's call to get everybody vaccinated. We are calling on our members to go out in their numbers to get vaccinated," the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) representative Matthew Parks told SAnews.

Parks called on union members and the public at large to trust that vaccines have been scientifically tested and are proven to be safe.

Vooma Vaccination Weekend

South Africans and people who live in South Africa will this weekend have an opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19 in a nationwide mass vaccination drive hosted by government and civil society.

The public and private health sectors, organised labour and business, community and faith-based formations will join forces in the vaccination drive themed "Vooma Vaccination Weekend".

This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreaches under this banner, in which leadership from across the political spectrum, civil society, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by getting vaccinated.

Government has assured that vaccines are safe and easy to receive.

"They protect people against serious illness, hospitalisation and death. When the majority of people in the country are vaccinated, the nation will experience a greater sense of freedom and safety in social interactions and economic activity," government said in a statement.

Vaccines are free of charge and during the Vooma Vaccination Weekend, vaccination centres and points, including pop-ups, will be open all day on Friday and Saturday across the country.

Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers, mayors, councillors and leaders from other sectors of society will be out in communities on Friday and Saturday to encourage citizens to access the peace of mind that comes with being vaccinated.

Government and its social partners have called on South Africans and people living in the country to roll up their sleeves and ensure that at least half a million people are vaccinated this weekend, en route to achieving a national vaccination rate of 70% of the adult population by the end of this year.

Vaccination is also the country's best defence against a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 infection.

President Ramaphosa has called on leaders of all sectors of society and all South Africans to seize Vooma Vaccination Weekend as an opportunity to ensure the country pushes back the COVID-19 pandemic and achieves greater safety for all.

The President sees Vooma Vaccination Weekends as a platform for the nation to honour the efforts of frontline health workers and health service managers, as well as volunteers and other support personnel.

During the Vooma Vaccination weekend, people are assured that vaccination points will be open close to where they live and operating hours will make it convenient for people to use the service.

"Government reminds the public that they should continue to mask up, wash or sanitise their hands, keep a safe distance and observe the regulations that apply under the national state of disaster," said government.