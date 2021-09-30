South Africa: Policy On Managing Learner Pregnancy Approved

30 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has approved the National Policy on the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in Schools.

In a statement on Thursday, Cabinet said the policy responds to the 2012 court judgement that ruled against the Department of Basic Education on certain clauses that called for learners to take leave of absence from school for up to two years post-delivery.

"The policy provides for an enabling environment to support learners and prevent discrimination against pregnant learners.

"It also provides for access to comprehensive pregnancy prevention information; counselling and care guidelines, as well as the setting up of policy management and coordinating structures," said Cabinet.

The policy has gone through extensive consultation with all relevant stakeholders and is aligned with all relevant laws.

