Nigeria: Like Senate, Reps Ask Buhari to Declare Bandits As Terrorists

30 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives on Thursday threw its weight behind the Senate and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare terrorists as bandits.

It will be recalled that Senate on Wednesday passed the resolution.

At the plenary, the chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson moved a motion of urgent public importance on the matter.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked if there was any opposition to the motion, the lawmakers chorused, "No!"

The motion was then adopted through a voice vote by the whole House.

