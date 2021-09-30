Nigeria: 2023 Guber - Ortom's Chief of Staff Resigns

Makurdi — The Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr. Terwase Orbunde has resigned his appoint to contest the 2023 governorship election.

The resignation of Mr. Orbunde was conveyed in a letter he addressed and submitted to the Secretary to the State Governemnt, SSG, Thursday in Makurdi.

A copy of the letter which was availed newsmen in Makurdi by his Media Adviser, Mr. Tahav Agerzua read in part "sequel to the directive of the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, that political appointees wishing to contest elections in 2023 should resign latest on 30th September, 2021, I hereby tender my resignation in compliance with the directive with effect from 30th September, 2021."

Mr. Orbunde who recalled the relationship and dreams he shared with Governor Ortom which dates several years back and his appointment as Chief of Staff from 2015 expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding him worthy to serve in the adminitration as well as Benue First Lady Dr. Eunice Ortom for her support.

He said "as we approach the twilight of the two tenures, I feel strongly led of God that I have completed my tour of duty as Chief of Staff and have been called to make myself available for another assignment as Benue State Governor in 2023.

"I express profound gratitude and appreciation to God Almighty, to my boss, principal, brother, and friend, Governor Samuel Ortom, who has reposed unparalleled confidence in me by giving me the opportunity to serve in the exalted Office of Chief of Staff in his Administration.

"In the Office I held, I had the honor and privilege of being the Governor's Armour Bearer and Man Friday, as described by the media.

"I leave with every sense of appreciation and fulfilment for the milestones we have been able to record in the discharge of the mandate which the people of the State gave my boss, and with high hopes and faith in God for a brighter future.

"My prayers and goodwill remain with Governor Ortom and his administration to finish strong and robust."