South Africa: Registration of Customary Marriages With Home Affairs Extended

30 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has called on couples to register their customary marriages at Home Affairs within three months of their marriage.

This comes after a High Court KwaZulu-Natal Division judgment in the matter involving the applicant, Phumza Ethel Mankayi and the respondents, the Minister of Home Affairs, Ntombizakhe Portia Miya and the Master of the High Court of South Africa.

The judgment affirms the rights of people married under the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act, 1998 (Act 120 of 1998), said Cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

The Minister of Home Affairs has therefore extended the registration period to 30 June 2024 to cater for those whose marriages that were not registered within three months.

To register, people need to bring proof of lobola negotiations or a letter and an affidavit from people getting married and their witnesses, indicating that a marriage was entered into or celebrated.

Cabinet said to date, only 99 491 customary marriages have been registered at Home Affairs since the law came into effect in November 2000.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X