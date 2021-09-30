Zimbabwe: Controversy As Rhinos Consolidate Lead

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)2

Tenax . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

HARARE referee Washington Chari's conduct, before and during yesterday's Chibuku Super Cup Group Three tie, at Sakubva, was a bad advert of the domestic game.

Rhinos won the match, through second half goals from new recruit Blessing Mleya, who converted a penalty, and Edgar Mhungu.

However, Chari and his assistant referee Pedzisai Chadya, arrived late for the encounter, resulting in a 53-minute delay.

As if that was not enough, Chari went on to spoil an otherwise entertaining encounter with some questionable decisions.

Many of them appeared to favour the army side.

ZIFA referees chief, Bryton Malandule, said they will wait for a report.

"It is unfortunate that we had that incident at Sakubva.

"It's sad, unfortunately, I cannot give much since I have not yet received a formal report from the match commissioner, and the referee of the day."

Tenax FC coach, Shadreck "Father" Mugurasave, whose team ended a man short, felt hard done by the decisions.

"It is clear the referee decided the result of the match, it is unfortunate," he said.

"We could have easily secured a draw if the referee had decided to stick to the rules of the game.

"He denied us a clear penalty, towards the end of the match.

"Even my grandmother back at the village would have also confirmed that this was a genuine penalty."

Rhinos coach, Hebert Murawa, was elated with the result.

"I think what is important is that we got the three points we badly needed," he said.

"We are now going into our last two matches hoping, at least, to win one of them and secure a slot in the next phase of the competition."

Rhinos have now assumed top position, with seven points, followed by Cranborne Bullets, who now have six points.

Tenax FC and Manica Diamonds are in third position, with four points each.

Manica Diamonds coach, Johanisi Nhumwa, was left a disappointed man after his team could only salvage a point, in a 1-1 draw, against Cranborne Bullets.

The match was also played at Sakubva.

Nesbert Saruchera's Bullets drew first blood, in the 40th minute, through Malvin Whata.

But, Manica Diamonds' Marshal Mudehwe restored parity five minutes later with the last kick of the first half.

With four points out of a possible 12, the Gem Boys badly need to shift into another gear.