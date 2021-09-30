South Africa: Why Cyril Chuene Jumped Ship On the EFF to Become a DA Candidate Before the November Polls

analysis

Former EFF member Cyril Chuene joined the DA at a time most black public representatives in the party seemed to be resigning. He speaks to Daily Maverick about his dramatic crossover and his hopes as a DA candidate in the Mbombela Municipality in the upcoming 2021 local elections.

Almost five years ago, DA Mpumalanga activist and Mbombela Municipality electoral list candidate Cyril Chuene was in court for illegally invading unused government-owned land in White River.

"I used to champion land invasions," he says in an interview at the DA's tiny constituency office at the Canary Walk Centre mall in Mbombela. Back then, he was a staunch EFF member and, before that, he was a senior project coordinator in the provincial department of land affairs.

In 2009 he was arrested for allegedly soliciting a R10,000 bribe from a couple to ensure that a supposed land claim against their property went nowhere, but he said he was acquitted the next year and the allegations were the result of infighting in the province.

"Land invasion is unlawful. We know it is unlawful, but it shows you that people don't have a place to stay, and it's the responsibility of the municipality [to give...