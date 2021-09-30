Zimbabwe: Women's League Meets Palestine Ambassador

30 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

THE Zanu PF Women's League says it can count on Palestine in the empowerment of women and will strengthen ties through exchange programmes with the Palestine Liberation Movement (PLM) women's wing.

After meeting Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri at the ruling party headquarters yesterday, Zanu PF Secretary for Women's League, Cde Mable Chinomona, expressed satisfaction with the relationship that exists between the two countries.

Cde Chinomona said the league is happy to engage with PLO Women's League saying it is important to have an exchange programme with PLO Women's League as a way of deepening cordial relations which exist between Zimbabwe and Palestine.

"We share a friendship which dates back during the liberation struggle. We have always known that we can count on Palestine for support as we continue to uplift the lives of our women in the country," said Cde Chinomona.

The league's Secretary for Administration, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, commended the Palestinian government for standing firm with President Mnangagwa who is also the party's First Secretary.

Cde Mutsvangwa said there was a need to deepen relations, especially with the Women of Palestine.

"We are excited by your visit. It shows the stronger ties we have between our two countries. The Women's League is vibrant in supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We would certainly want to improve our relationship with women of Palestine, there is a lot of work that needs to be done to liberate Palestine," she said.

Ambassador Almassri expressed a strong desire on behalf of the State of Palestine to deepen ties with Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Tamer Almassri said his country is in solidarity with Zimbabwe in the call for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions.

"We share the same principles and circumstances and share solidarity, we share solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe against sanctions , we call on the international community to remove these sanctions not tomorrow but now," he said

