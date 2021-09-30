South Africa: Cape Town City Surprise Swallows to Join Sundowns in Mtn8 Final

30 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will clash in the MTN8 final after both emphatically bludgeoned their semifinal opponents.

They say lightning doesn't strike twice in one place. However, on a stormy Wednesday evening in Soweto, Cape Town City's Bradley "Surprise" Ralani thundered in a brace to see his side secure their place in the MTN8 final after seeing off Swallows 4-0 in the last four.

The first leg had ended in a 0-0 stalemate and both sides had struggled to find the back of the net in their previous matches leading up to the second leg. In fact, the two teams had only scored a combined tally of five goals in their previous five matches, with City scoring four and Swallows registering just a single strike.

"It's a nice victory for us. After three games that we haven't scored; today we scored four. It's nice for the momentum and confidence going forward," Ralani told SuperSport after being awarded the player of the match.

City coach Eric Tinkler echoed the sentiments of Ralani, also hoping that the team can gather momentum and push on from here.

"I'm happy for the team. We've been working extremely hard in the final third...

