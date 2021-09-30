Zimbabwe: President Rallies Business

Fungi Kwaramba — PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured business of his Government's unwavering support in ensuring private sector-led economic growth while at the same time promoting the establishment of brands that can compete on the global market.

This, he said, is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which places the private sector as central to the achievement of Vision 2030 of becoming an upper-middle-class economy by 2030, leveraging on the country's resources base, an ideal investment climate and mobilisation of domestic growth vectors.

These vectors include players in the tourism and hospitality sector where the Government, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, is targeting a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025.

Speaking yesterday at the opening of a food outlet donated to Angel of Hope Foundation by Hotplate Grillhouse to assist the less privileged, the President urged Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to grab opportunities availed by the Second Republic and invest back home.

"My Government remains unwavering in its quest to promote private sector-led economic growth at every level of our economy. Despite the current Covid-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to note that various investments are progressing well across all sectors of our economy.

"The fact that this investment was put together by a local company and that it expanded during the pandemic attests to the immense potential, determination, and resilience of our young people," the President said as he praised the founder of Hotplate Grillhouse Mr Benson Muneri for opening 16 outlets across the country.

"Taking a leaf from such initiatives, I urge other Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to take advantage of the prevailing favourable policies of the Second Republic and set up investment towards building the Zimbabwe we all want.

"I challenge business owners in various CBDs throughout our country to renovate, upgrade and modernise their business premises. Meanwhile, our local authorities should also accelerate the beautification and modernisation of our cities and towns.

"On its part, my Government will continue facilitating more local companies to establish high quality and competitive businesses and brands that can compete locally, regionally and internationally," he said.

The donation of the outlet under the Hotplate Franchise to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's Angel of Hope Foundation will see 20 girls from orphanages across the country running eatery situated in the heart of Harare.

The First Lady also graced the occasion.

"This gesture is unprecedented and demonstrates the tenacity of our citizens towards uplifting the quality of lives of the vulnerable members of our society. It further speaks to the collective responsibility of both the public and private sectors in ensuring that our nation realises sustainable development which leaves no one and no place behind," the President said.

Through food outlets such as Hotplate Grillhouse, the President said, healthy traditional African cuisine will be promoted. The project is also in sync with the African Union's 2063 Agenda which seeks to make Africa the preferred destination for world tourism.

"The various cuisines that will be on sale through this franchise should therefore contribute to broadening of appreciation of traditional foods from across the country to both local and international customers.

"This project reflects the social-economic potential of such ingenuity which promotes the preservation of our rich cultural and national heritage. It further demonstrates how such initiatives can become a catalyst to nation-building and development," he said.

He also urged players in the tourism, food, beverages and hospitality sector to grab abundant investment opportunities that have come with the dawn of the Second Republic.

This, the President said, will provide farmers with a ready market for their products, in line with Government thrust of growing the agriculture value chain guided by the mantra from "farm to fork to table".

"The synergy between Hotplate Grill Zimbabwe and Angel of Hope Foundation will go a long way in creating empowerment opportunities for the orphans and vulnerable children, the equipping of the staff manning this outlet with requisite skills and competencies required in the food and beverages sub-sector is applauded."

The President also described the partnership as transformative as it will positively impact the vulnerable members of society.

"Let me take this opportunity also to commend Amai Mnangagwa and the Angel of Hope Foundation for the inspirational philanthropic work they are undertaking throughout our country," he said.

Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prof Larry Mavima, Sports and Arts and Culture Minister Dr Kirsty Coventry and other senior Government officials were present at the official opening.