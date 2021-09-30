South Africa: Confidence? What Confidence? Judicial Service Commission Needs a Massive Repair Job

29 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

Last week the Judicial Service Commission in effect said to South Africa: Yes, we regard Judge Hlophe as unfit to continue as a judge, but no matter, let him run a busy high court for as long as he is able to employ Stalingrad litigation tactics.

The column I penned last week stimulated a rainbow of reactions. Some felt that it had painted an overly dystopian picture of South Africa and the health of its legal system. And, of course, there is justification for this view. After all, the majority of the Constitutional Court, albeit rather jurisprudentially impoverished at present, arrived at two important decisions. It confirmed the law of rescission of judgments in showing Jacob Zuma and his legal battering ram the legal door.

Then it followed this up with a clear rejection of the Electoral Commission's legally unsustainable attempt to postpone the local government elections.

In addition, the judgment that rejected Unisa's language policy also came to the correct result, even as it raised questions as to the targeted audience for a judgment from the Constitutional Court. That, however, is a topic for another occasion and it would be churlish not to acknowledge the court's assertion of diversity....

