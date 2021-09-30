South Africa: President Ramaphosa in the Dark About His Household Electricity Costs

analysis

At a media briefing about the ANC's local government manifesto, President Cyril Ramaphosa had ready responses to questions about Digital Vibes and ANC corruption, but he felt the heat when asked about his household electricity costs.

Almost two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents of Chiawelo, Soweto, that they should opt for prepaid electricity to keep a handle on their electricity spend. An unwillingness and inability of residents to pay for power in the place where he grew up meant prolonged outages. Some places haven't had power for a year.

In an apparent effort to appear at one with the people's problems - local government is the one sphere that touches people very intimately and personally, and Ramaphosa should know this - the former business mogul told the crowd that his wife (Dr Tshepo Motsepe) was able to control the prepaid spend in their household and it worked out to be cheaper.

But when he was asked in a press briefing on Wednesday night at Luthuli House (this was meant to have been one-on-one interviews, but the ANC couldn't budget enough time in a shortened and very busy elections schedule) what his electricity charges were, he said: "I don't...