South Africa: President Ramaphosa in the Dark About His Household Electricity Costs

30 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

At a media briefing about the ANC's local government manifesto, President Cyril Ramaphosa had ready responses to questions about Digital Vibes and ANC corruption, but he felt the heat when asked about his household electricity costs.

Almost two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents of Chiawelo, Soweto, that they should opt for prepaid electricity to keep a handle on their electricity spend. An unwillingness and inability of residents to pay for power in the place where he grew up meant prolonged outages. Some places haven't had power for a year.

In an apparent effort to appear at one with the people's problems - local government is the one sphere that touches people very intimately and personally, and Ramaphosa should know this - the former business mogul told the crowd that his wife (Dr Tshepo Motsepe) was able to control the prepaid spend in their household and it worked out to be cheaper.

But when he was asked in a press briefing on Wednesday night at Luthuli House (this was meant to have been one-on-one interviews, but the ANC couldn't budget enough time in a shortened and very busy elections schedule) what his electricity charges were, he said: "I don't...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X