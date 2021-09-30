Ghana: Aide to Rev Owusu Bempah Arrested for Illegal Possession of Gun

The police have arrested an aide to Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, for allegedly possession gun without authority.

Bright Berchie, 30, suspect, was seen on a widely circulated video on social media, brandishing a gun and heard issuing threats of death to police personnel and other persons

The Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Alexander Kwaku Obeng, disclosed these in a press release, copied to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

He said the gun has been retrieved from the suspect for ballistic examination to aid further investigations.

Supt Obeng stated that Berchie had been charged with offences of threats of death, offensive conduct and possession of firearm without lawful authority.

He appealed to the public for support as the police pursue the constitutional mandate of maintaining law and order.

It would be recalled that Rev Owusu Bempah and three others were arrested by the police for issuing threats, brandishing weapons and attacking police personnel.

Rev Owusu Bempah was apprehended after he allegedly threatened to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, also known as 'Agradaa', an evangelist.

Rev Bempah have been granted GH¢200,000 with two sureties by an Accra High Court.

Four others persons believed to be members of the church have also been admitted to bail to the sum of GH¢200,000.00 with two sureties to be justified

The accused would reappear before Court on October 5, 202