Ghana: Powerlifting Star Honoured At 7th Wisa Awards

30 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FORMER weightlifting great and famed female powerlifting athlete, Juliana Arkoh, was on Saturday honoured for her contribution to sportsat the 7th Women in Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Awards ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ms Arkoh won four gold medals in squat, bench press, dead lift and overall powerlifter at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship held in Newfoundland, Canada, in September 2019.

The event, which was sponsored by Ghandour Cosmetics, saw 48 sports personalities and institutions honoured for excelling in various sporting disciplines.

They included sports administrators, journalists and athletes (active and retired). Twelve other people were given special meritorious awards for their excellence.

The powerlifter expressed appreciation to God, WISA, and dedicated the prize to her late coach Madjetey Fetrie and the late president of the Ghana Powerlifting Federation (GPF) Mr. Godwill Agyemang.

President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore, thanked the sponsors - Ghandour Cosmetics, AFB Golden Products, National Sports Authority, Ghana Olympic Committee and SWAG for their contribution to the event.

The awardees included the two female athletes who represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Mackorley sisters who are members of the Golden Rackets and three female boxers.

President ofWomen Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Mrs Joyce Mahama, urged women to vie for higher positions within the industry, adding that "if all women come onto the platform, they will have the voice to speak against the abuse and surge forward."

Director of Sports (Development) Mrs Vivian Dougblor, who represented the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, extended her greetings and commended the organisers as well as the awardees.

