Ghana: Abofu Manye Wants Achimota Aayalolo Storm Drain Fixed

Abofu Manye, Naa Ayikaikor Odanta I, yesterday appealed to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, through the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly to as a matter of urgency, reconstruct the storm drain under the bridge near Achimota Aayalolo station in Accra.

She said the continuous neglect of the storm drain that has its concrete walls carved in, due to the fierce force of flood waters was a danger to residents.

She added that because of the damaged drain, erosion was fast taking place in the area.

Naa Odanta, who was recently out-doored as Abofu Manye by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi- Bonte II made the appeal to the Ghanaian Times when she toured some of the areas under her jurisdiction.

Naa Odanta said if the storm drain was not fixed soon, there was the likelihood that any heavy downpour would flood many houses in the area and could

destroy lives and property.

She said Abofu was still developing as a business centre therefore, there was the need to develop its infrastructure to meet its social structures.

She commended the Regional Minister for the good work he has being doing to keep the capital city clean since assuming office.

Naa Odanta also commended Nii Gbese, who is the paramount chief of 93 rural Ga settlements, including, Abofu for helping in the development of the settler towns under his jurisdiction.

She also cautioned residents in the area to be cautious about their activities near the storm drain, since their actions could accelerate the erosion.