Ghana: Chief Condemns Youth Attack On Police Station, Nedco Office

30 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — Chief of Tamale, Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa, has condemned attacks on the Lamahegu Police Station and Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) office in the Tamale metropolis, by the youth.

He called on the youth to desist from vandalism, and warned that anyone found perpetrating crime would be punished.

Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa, speaking to journalists in Tamale in connection with the incident, yesterday, said that chiefs of the area were assisting the police to resolve the issue amicably.

He urged officials of NEDCo to carry out their duties without fear, saying "We the chiefs of Tamale would do everything under our power to protect NEDCo officials to perform their duties."

Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa made the appeal to NEDCo, following speculation in the metropolis that NEDCo workers had laid down their tools in protest of the attack on their office.

The chief urged residents of the metropolis to carry out business with NEDCo officials.

Some youth in Tamale last Saturday attacked and vandalised Lamashegu Police Station and NEDCo office.

They said their action was to protest against brutalities meted out on some residents of the area by some police personnel.

The police hierarchy has interdicted four personnel while investigation into the case continues.

