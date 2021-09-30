Ghana: 5 MDAs in 4 Regions Endorse Nominees

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly in Accra yesterday unanimously endorsed the nomination of Kofi Ofori as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

At a confirmation exercise, preceded by an election, all 21 Assembly Members voted 'Yes' to approve the nominee.

Mr Ofori was renominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after serving in the same position since 2017.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity and pledged to operate an open door policy for the advancement of the Municipality.

He explained that he was ready to discuss with anyone issues that would promote sustainable livelihoods and ensure harmony in the area.

The MCE called on residents to support the Assembly through their advice and well-tailored criticism

"My office is opened to all of you. Come and let's share ideas toward advancing our Municipality.

"Your advice and constructive criticisms are welcome as we all work towards bringing prosperity to the area and ensuring that residents are comfortable," Mr Ofori stated.

Regional Minister, Henry Quartey urged the MCE to keep doing the good works which culminated in his re-nomination.

He appealed to Mr Ofori to establish an effective working relationship with the Member of Parliament (MP), Sheila Bartels, to create the unity of purpose needed to push for development.

Madam Bartels also promised to support the MCE to achieve the objectives for the area.

At the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly (ANMA), VIVIAN ARTHUR reports that all the 18 the assembly members yesterday confirmed, the nomination of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Aminu Mohammed Zakari.

The exercise was conducted by the Municipal Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC) under the leadership of Mr Watson Tizor, the Municipal Electoral Officer.

Mr Zakari thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo for the confidence reposed in him to serve for the second time as an MCE.

"I am most grateful and may this be the beginning of good things to come. It is gratifying to serve the good people of Ayawaso North," he stated.

Mr Zakari pledged to be a team player and also open his doors to all for new ideas which would help improve the living standard of the citizenry.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey commended the Assembly Members for the loyalty shown in endorsing the MCE.

He urged them to be united and work with the MCE to bring development to the area.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament of Ayawaso Central Constituency, further urged the MCE to avoid politics when it came to development issues and work closely with the assembly members to promote development.

"All this is about working together to bring development into the constituency, let's make sure that when development come, we don't do partisan politics," he added.

FROM the Bono East Regional capital Techiman, EMMANUEL ADU GYAMFI reports that the General Assembly of the Techiman South Municipality in the Bono East Region on Wednesday confirmed the President's nominee, Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, a civil servant as the MCE.

Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko in response, thanked President Akuffo - Addo, the Regional Minister, Mr Adu Gyan, the Techiman Traditional Council and residents of the area for having trust in him to serve his people.

Mr Gyarko said it was his vision to improve infrastructure and human resource development of the municipality. He solicited support from all and sundry to help enhance the living standards of his people.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Adu Gyan, reiterated President Akuffo - Addo's commitment to improve the socio - cultural development of rural communities through his appointees.

Mr Gyan was confident that with the 'all hands on deck' approach, the region would be the destination for agro - processing, agricultural hub and educational zone of the northern sector with the soon - to - be established University of Science and Technology.

AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN reports from KOFORIDUA in the Eastern Region, that assembly members in the New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern region on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi.

Out of the 47 assembly men who cast their votes, 46 voted yes representing 98 percent of the total votes to confirm his nomination.

One person voted no whilst one person was absent.

The exercise was conducted by the Municipal Officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) under the leadership of Mr Kofi Asante-Owusu, the Municipal Electoral Officer.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Acheampong who led the confirmed MCE to swear the oath of office and secrecy, congratulated the assembly members for approving the President's nominee.

He said the confirmation would enable the President bring in development through the MCE to the municipality.

Mr Acheampong urged them to be united and work with the MCE to bring development to the area.

The Member of Parliament of New Juaben South Municipality, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, who was also present, stated that the number of votes cast in favour of the President's nominee showed how loyal the assembly members were to the MCE.

He asked the assembly men to see themselves as one people and work together with the MCE to achieve a common goal of development for the New Juaben South Municipality.

"I will urge you to pursue oneness and unity so that together we can develop the Municipality for the benefit of all," he said.

The Confirmed Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi in his acceptance speech expressed his appreciation to the assembly members for their massive votes.

He said it was a sign of their confidence reposed in him and assured that his second coming would be monumental.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi noted that the Municipality was dazzled with many challenges, adding that with the help of the assemblymen difficult decisions would have to be taken to transform the municipality.

"As we try to transform the Municipality there are people who would make it easy but some indiscipline and recalcitrant ones would also appear along the line but I would need your help to overcome the obstacles and be able to transform the municipality," he said.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi added he would do his best to transform the Municipality into one of the best, the country could have.

He thanked his staff, assembly members, chiefs and citizens of the area for their support over the years and assured he would continue to work with them in his second tenure.

PETER GBAMBILA reports from , EFFIAKUMAin the Western Region, that Mr Kojo Acquah was confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal Assembly, after receiving 100 percent endorsement from all the 13 assembly members.

The 13 elected and seven appointed members gave him the nod to steer the affairs of the municipality during an election supervised by

The Western Region Directorate of the Electoral Commission supervised the election.

The MCE was later sworn into office by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

Mr Kojo Acquah, for his part, expressed gratitude to God for rewarding him one more term and promised the President, saying "I will live up to your confidence and trust reposed in Me".