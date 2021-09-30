Ghana: Police Gunned Down 2 Armed Robbers... 1 Arrested, 4 On Run

Two suspected armed robbers were shot dead by the police during an attempt to rob a gold dealer at Manso Dawusaso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region

Another suspect, identified as Abraham Kwasi Tetteh has been arrested, whilefour were on the run and being pursued by the police.

This follows an intelligence-led operation by the Anti-robbery taskforce of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

A shot gun, a pistols and a taxi cab had been retrieved and are in the police custody.

The Acting Director General of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP),KwasiOfori, disclosed this in a press release issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

He said members of the gang forcibly invaded the residence of the gold dealer at 9:00p.m.disarmed the private security guard of his weapon and fired shots into the residence.

"At this stage, a police combat team that mounted a 24-hour surveillance on the gang, returned fire to protect the lives in and around the properties,"ACP Ofori stated.

He said four suspects escaped but two who suffered gunshot wounds were arrested and sent to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

The Director General stated that one of the deceased robbers known as Lukeman, had been granted bail by the Dunkwa Circuit Court at an earlier appearance and was scheduled to reappear on October 27, 2021, for allegedly robbing passengers on the DunkwaAyafuri highway.

He said a manhunt was underway to track the four escaped suspects.

ACP Ofori said the police suspected that some of the gang members who escaped had gunshot wounds.

"We are therefore appealing to the public to volunteer information on anyone who is seen in or around Manso Dawusaso with noticeable gunshot wounds to the nearest police station,"he added.

Meanwhile ,health facility in and around the Amansie South District were requested to report the presence of any individual or group of people with gunshot wounds to the nearest police.