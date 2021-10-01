Nigeria: Buhari Lauds Germany, Others for Assisting Nigeria to Tackle Security Challenges

30 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has appreciated Germany and other nations for providing the required assistance to Nigeria in its bid to tackle security challenges facing the nation.

The President, who spoke Thursday in a telephone conversation with outgoing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said a lot was being done on the nation's security situation to stabilize things at this difficult period, and thanked all the countries that had given helping hand, including Germany.

According to a release issued on Thursday by the President's Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, Germany Chancellor Merkel, initiated the phone call to pay compliments and say thank you to the Nigerian President.

President Buhari had last week concluded his address at the 76th edition of the United Nations General Assembly in New York saying:

"Let me close my statement by paying special tribute to a great and humane internationalist, and an exemplary practitioner of multilateralist cooperation. I am speaking of Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany. As she exits the stage, we wish her well."

Chancellor Merkel thanked President Buhari for his kind words and felicitation, wishing him greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria and her about 200 million people.

The President was full of appreciation for the cooperation Germany showed Nigeria, and the ECOWAS sub-region at large.

He particularly mentioned the support for the project to recharge Lake Chad, through inter-basin water transfer, which would alleviate the plight of about 30 million people.

President Buhari applauded Merkel's initiatives on rehabilitation of refugees, and help for developing countries.

President Buhari said German companies like Julius Berger, Siemens, and others, were doing well in the country, adding that the Federal Government was doing a lot to improve infrastructure.

On agriculture and food security, President Buhari said much had been achieved, leading to stoppage of massive food importation to the country.

