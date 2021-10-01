Ethiopia: Breaking - Ethiopia Expels Seven UN Staff, Including UNICEF Country Rep, for "Meddling" in Internal Affairs

30 September 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, said it has issued in letters today declaring a "persona non grata" for seven individuals who the Ministry said are working for various UN affiliated organizations working in Ethiopia "for meddling in the internal affairs of the country.

"According to the letters addressed to each of the 7 individuals listed below, all of them must leave the territory of Ethiopia within the next 72 hours", the Ministry said.

The individuals are: Ms. Adele Khodr, UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia; Mr. Sonny Onyegbula, Monitoring, Reporting and Advocacy Team Leader for United Nations Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights; Mr. Kwesi Sansculotte, Peace and Development Advisor, UNOCHA; Mr. Saeed Mohamoud Hersi, Deputy Head of Office, Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia; Mr. Grant Leaity, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia; Mrs. Ghada Eltahir Mudawi, Acting Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia; and Mrs. Marcy Vigoda, Head of office, Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia.

The news of the expulsion came a day after the UNOCHA reported that "there is still a denial of access into Tigray for trucks with fuel and medical supplies, with trucks waiting in Semera to move to Mekelle," and amidst growing concerns as famine gripped Tigray region.

"In the past week [between 21 and 28 September], 79 trucks with humanitarian supplies arrived in Tigray via the Semera-Abala-Mekelle corridor. This brings the total number of humanitarian trucks that have entered Tigray since 12 July to 606 trucks. One hundred trucks are needed daily," The UNOCHA said yesterday.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

