Ethiopia: Govt Orders Seven Workers of Int'l NGOs to Leave Ethiopia in 72 Hours

30 September 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared seven individuals working for various international NGOs "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country in 72 hours.

In letters issued to the individuals today, the ministry has declared the seven individuals listed below "persona non grata" for meddling in the internal affairs of the country.

According to the letters addressed to each individuals listed below, all of them must leave the territory of Ethiopia within the next 72 hours.

1. Mr. Adele Khodr, UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia.

2. Mr. Sonny Onyegbula, Monitoring, Reporting and Advocacy Team Leader: United Nations Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights.

3. Mr. Kwesi Sansculotte, Peace and Development Advisor: UNOCHA

4. Mr. Saeed Mohamoud Hersi: Deputy Head of Office: Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia.

5. Mr. Grant Leaity, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator: Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia.

6. Mrs. Ghada Eltahir Mudawi: Acting Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator: Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia.

7. Mrs. Marcy Vigoda, Head of office: Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ethiopia

