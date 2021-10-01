Tanzania: Rotimi, Mdee Share Newborn's Name

Hollywood actor Rotimi, born Olurotimi Akinosho, and Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee have shared pics of their newly born child's hand on social media.

And even though the couple stopped short of announcing the birth date of the newborn, the Hawajui hitmaker confirmed the name as Seven Adeluwa Akinosho.

The affair between Rotimi, a Hollywood actor, and Mdee came to light in 2020 when she cared to show off her beautiful engagement ring with the caption 'The answer is Yes', followed by a detailed message of gratitude to God and her fiancee.

Since, the lovebirds have shared several posts showcasing their union and happiness on social media, as fans showered them with praises.

Soon after, and speculation filled the air that she is pregnant with further rumours the pregnancy might have rushed Rotimi, who starred in the Favourite Son movie, to wife her.

She would confirm the good news while in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

"The greatest gift of all, THANKYOU JESUS for choosing us - it is a true honor. We are overjoyed," she explained on social media, as she attached a picture of herself while revealing the baby bump, with her better her by her side.

She's since added the 'Mama Seven' name to her bio and relocated to the US to be closer to her bae.