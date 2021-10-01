Ethiopia: Secretary-General António Guterres Shocked After Ethiopia Expels Seven UN Officials - Including a South African - for 'Meddling' in Internal Affairs

1 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Addis Ababa gave the seven officials working on humanitarian affairs and human rights just 72 hours to leave, saying they were 'meddling in the internal affairs of the country'.

Ethiopia has expelled seven United Nations officials - including a South African - for "meddling" in the humanitarian crisis provoked by Addis Ababa's war with its Tigray regional government.

On Tuesday, the UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, warned that a famine was erupting in Ethiopia's Tigray province because of a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. Addis Ababa appeared to be retaliating to this, when it gave the seven officials working on humanitarian affairs and human rights just 72 hours to leave, saying they were "meddling in the internal affairs of the country".

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was shocked by the expulsion order, which included senior humanitarian officials, as the UN was " delivering lifesaving aid - including food, medicine, water, and sanitation supplies - to people in desperate need. I have full confidence in the UN staff who are in Ethiopia doing this work."

He said he was engaging with the Ethiopian government "in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X