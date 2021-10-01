Ethiopia: Secretary-General António Guterres Shocked After Ethiopia Expels Seven UN Officials - Including a South African - for 'Meddling' in Internal Affairs

analysis

Addis Ababa gave the seven officials working on humanitarian affairs and human rights just 72 hours to leave, saying they were 'meddling in the internal affairs of the country'.

Ethiopia has expelled seven United Nations officials - including a South African - for "meddling" in the humanitarian crisis provoked by Addis Ababa's war with its Tigray regional government.

On Tuesday, the UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, warned that a famine was erupting in Ethiopia's Tigray province because of a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. Addis Ababa appeared to be retaliating to this, when it gave the seven officials working on humanitarian affairs and human rights just 72 hours to leave, saying they were "meddling in the internal affairs of the country".

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was shocked by the expulsion order, which included senior humanitarian officials, as the UN was " delivering lifesaving aid - including food, medicine, water, and sanitation supplies - to people in desperate need. I have full confidence in the UN staff who are in Ethiopia doing this work."

He said he was engaging with the Ethiopian government "in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed...