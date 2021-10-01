South Africa: Action Against GCIS Official Implicated in Digital Vibes Contracts to Be Determined

SIU
Special Investigative Unit logo.
30 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) says it is undergoing a process to determine the action which should be taken against an official in the department implicated in the R150 million Digital Vibes and Health Department communications contracts.

The SIU found that the National Health Insurance and COVID-19 communications related contracts between Digital Vibes and Health department were "fraudulent and irregular".

In a statement, GCIS confirmed that in its report into the matter, the Special Investigating Unit had made a finding against an official in the department.

"GCIS has set in motion a process to deal with the SIU findings. This process will determine which cause of action will be taken against the official concerned. The process is guided by the Guide on Disciplinary and Incapacity Matters of the Department of Public Service and Administration.

"GCIS will provide updates to the SIU and the department of Health who referred this matter to GCIS," the statement read.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X