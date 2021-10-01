Zimbabwe: Hunt for Suspects Behind Robbery Spree Intensified

Police have expressed concern over the continued increase in armed robbery cases countrywide in which criminals are targeting people and companies keeping large amounts of cash.

Police have since launched a serious manhunt for armed robbers who committed robberies between September 26 and 28, in Harare, Masvingo, Bulawayo and Beitbridge.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in one of the cases eight armed robbers attacked two security guards at Agricorn Equipment along Coventry Road before tying their hands and legs with shoe laces.

"The suspects stole US$43 000 cash from the finance director's office after they broke the locking system of the cash safe using two angle grinders which they took from the workshop," he said. In a related case, police in Masvingo are also investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on September 27 at Chigwanga Supermarket and Mai Tina General Dealer shop, Neshuro Growth point in Mwenezi.

Two armed robbers pounced on employees of the supermarket and stole a cellphone, US$400 and R20 000 from the till points.

One of the robbers also shot a security guard who was manning the supermarket and seriously injuring him on the hand and abdomen.

"Another robbery case, occurred at Medium Density suburb, Beitbridge on September 28, 2021 where seven unidentified suspects pounced on four complainants at their house and broke a built-in cash safe before stealing US$2 500, R5 000, laptop, cellphone as well as various jewellery valued at R10 000," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns robbery syndicates that operations to account for all suspects are in full swing and will ensure that all criminals involved in robbery cases are brought to book."

Cases of armed robberies have been on the increase countrywide with criminals targeting individuals and business people with cash.

A Chitungwiza couple lost over US$21 700, R5 000 and various electrical gadgets to six armed robbers who attacked them at their house over the weekend.

The six also got away with a 42-inch television set, an HP 250 laptop, five cellphones and two satchels. Police in Filabusi are also investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred last Friday at Annadale 17 Mine were seven robbers attacked two complainants and stole US$600 as well as three cellphones.

Two people lost a Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle, US$36 000 to robbers in the city while six other people including three shop attendants lost over US$4 000 to armed robbers in separate incidents in Masvingo.

The stolen vehicle and television were recovered dumped in Chisipite.