Zimbabwe: Mushure Acting Chief Magistrate

1 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Veteran judicial officer and Deputy Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Mrs Faith Mushure has been appointed acting Chief Magistrate, replacing Mr Munamato Mutevedzi who was sworn in as a High Court judge.

JSC secretary Mr Walter Chikwana said Mrs Mushure was an experienced magistrate with a great deal of high-end administrative experience.

Mrs Mushure served as a magistrate from 2004 to 2013 including four years in the Chief Magistrate's Office.

In 2013, Mrs Mushure was appointed Registrar of the Labour Court, the post she held until February 2016 before moving upwards to become Registrar of High Court from February 2016 to March 2019.

She then served as head of Policy and Legal Services in the JSC for a year before being promoted to the position of Deputy Secretary for the commission.

