Zimbabwe: Cancelled Mine Permit Disputed

A miner accused of fraudulently acquiring documents and operating at a claim in Mazowe is allegedly refusing to vacate the premises despite Government cancelling his permit.

Mr Pius Madzimure had his permit cancelled by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development following a protracted ownership wrangle with a mining syndicate called Magoronga.

Magoronga is owned by female miners Mary Moyo and Eunice Madyangowe.

Mr Madzimure's licence was revoked by Government in 2012, implying that a new registration including, re-pegging, was required.

Cancellation was done following suspicion that documents might have been tampered with.

Mr Madzimure yesterday declined to comment on the issue saying: "Go to High Court. Everything is in the court documents."

One of the Magoronga Syndicate owners, Mrs Moyo said: "Our papers are quite clear and state that a re-peg was done after forfeiture of the mine from the previous owners.

"We did peg our mine in September 2012 and we started working with some Chinese investors who were approved by the Ministry of Mines," she said.

Documents show that Magoronga Mining Syndicate's certificate of registration with the Mines Ministry was issued on September 17 of that year.

Mrs Moyo claimed they were later booted out of the mine by elements affiliated to the G40 political faction.

The mining claims were allegedly distributed to illegal gold miners commonly referred to as Makorokoza.

She said when the New Dispensation took over, they followed up the case and realised that Mr Madzimure was now mining at their claim.