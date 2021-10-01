Zimbabwe: Interviews to Fill ZEC Posts

Parliament Standing Rules and Orders Committee is set to hold interviews today for 24 shortlisted candidates to fill two post of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The term of ZEC deputy chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Magade and Dr Qhubani Moyo expired last month prompting Parliament to take the Constitutional procedures required to fill the posts.

According to the list, Mr Magade will be seeking reappointment while Dr Moyo did not seek another term.

The interviews are set to start this morning and at least 47 nominations were received.

The Standing Rules and Orders Committee of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Sections 237 and 239 of the Constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by the President to serve as Commissioners of ZEC.

Two vacancies arose in the independent body on 31 August 2021 following the expiry of their terms.

The President is expected to appoint the Commissioners from a list submitted to him by Parliament.

"Parliament of Zimbabwe received 47 nominations, 36 male and 11 female by the closing date. The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders met on Thursday September 2 2021 and carried out an exhaustive analysis of the nominated candidates to decipher their suitability for consideration to serve on this commission."

Commissioners are appointed for a six-year term.