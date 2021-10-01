Zimbabwe: Interviews to Fill ZEC Posts

1 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Parliament Standing Rules and Orders Committee is set to hold interviews today for 24 shortlisted candidates to fill two post of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The term of ZEC deputy chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Magade and Dr Qhubani Moyo expired last month prompting Parliament to take the Constitutional procedures required to fill the posts.

According to the list, Mr Magade will be seeking reappointment while Dr Moyo did not seek another term.

The interviews are set to start this morning and at least 47 nominations were received.

The Standing Rules and Orders Committee of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Sections 237 and 239 of the Constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by the President to serve as Commissioners of ZEC.

Two vacancies arose in the independent body on 31 August 2021 following the expiry of their terms.

The President is expected to appoint the Commissioners from a list submitted to him by Parliament.

"Parliament of Zimbabwe received 47 nominations, 36 male and 11 female by the closing date. The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders met on Thursday September 2 2021 and carried out an exhaustive analysis of the nominated candidates to decipher their suitability for consideration to serve on this commission."

Commissioners are appointed for a six-year term.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X