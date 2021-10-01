Zimbabwe: Veteran Darts Player Mutsvairo Dies

THE Zimbabwean darts community has been plunged into mourning after the death of veteran player and administrator, Titus Allen Mutsvairo.

He passed away in Harare on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old had been battling heart complications at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

National Darts Association of Zimbabwe secretary-general, Steven Mwarindira, said they have lost a committed darts player and administrator.

"A dark cloud again in the darts fraternity, we have lost Titus Allen Mutsvairo, who has been into darts for many years, as a player, executive and administrator from as low as club level, to national office," said Mwarindira.

"Mutsvairo was elected as an interim committee member and an understudy of the National Darts Association of Zimbabwe in 2001.

"By then, he was a chairperson of Mashonaland Central Province Darts Association.

"In 2002, he was elected as the National Organising Secretary, the position he served for 20 years, until his untimely death. "We have lost a father, a mentor, a great leader, a pillar. His position will be difficult to replace.

"Our sincere condolences to the Mutsvairo family, and the darts fraternity at large during, these sorrowful times."

Family spokesperson, Deliwe Mutsvairo, who is daughter to the late administrator, said they have lost a pillar of strength.

"Daddy was a unifier, who would do all his best for the love of darts.

"We would see the passion he had in the sport, ever since we were young.

"At the moment, we are still to sit down as a family and see where and when he will be buried," said Deliwe.

Mutsvairo is survived by his wife Dudzai Ngirandi, four daughters and a son.