Rwanda: Young Rwandans Reflect on Meaning of Patriotism Day

Every year on October 1, Rwandans celebrate patriotism day, which also coincides with the day on which Rwanda's four-year liberation struggle was launched by the RPA forces. It is a moment for all Rwandans - especially the youth - to reminisce on the love for the nation, with each reflecting on what they can do in the service of their country.

It is in this context that The New Times' Esther Favor sought out youths from different background to speak about what patriotism means for them and their role to ensure patriotic values are upheld.

Jesse R Shyaka, Executive Secretary at Rwanda Youth Organization forum, RYOF

I would love to share my gratitude for the RPF-Inkotanyi for their sacrifice, resilience, patriotism they exhibited 31 years ago and sustain the journey to liberate our country economically and socially.

As youth we should strive to also have purpose of what we can do to give back to our country as our priority and always remember that wherever we go we represent ourselves first, then our country, this is a responsibility for all young Rwandans.

Sabbato Iradukunda, Chief Operations Officer, Pajo Group industries

The legacy set by the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) military wing - Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) is a motivating factor that drives us to sustain and build from what has been achieved in all aspects; security, development, social, economic etc...

Patriotism is relevant to today's youth in that we should recognise that what the country is now is a result of a great effort and sacrifice made by our cadres. We need to return the favour, and create a good future for Rwanda and make them proud.

Sacrifice, not forgetting where we came from, ignoring detractors and their negative energy, and love for the country are some of the virtues that should embody a patriotic youth. Currently we don't have wars to fight, the battle we have now is the one of development; working hard and smart as we strive to excel.

Again this legacy teaches us as young people about the very youth that put their lives on the line to liberate our country, and we continue to draw inspiration from such examples to show them that they didn't die for nothing.

Christian Ndagijimana, General Manager, Grand Legacy Hotel

Liberation is a product of courage, resilience and sacrifice especially in the face of challenging times. Even more, it is a representation of the virtues that have given Rwanda a clean slate to write a new chapter.

Specific to Rwanda's economic and social development journey, it's an equal opportunity for all to participate regardless of age, gender or background. As an Entrepreneur in the hospitality sector, Rwanda's liberation journey has given us all the ingredients to compete both domestically and internationally to position Rwanda as the preferred hospitality destination for all.

This results from the Government's commitment to offering visitors a unique experience through promoting MICE infrastructure and facilities. This commitment is emphasized throughout several strategies and policies that have been enacted over the years that have made it easy to do business in Rwanda.

Young people are supposed to be patriotic, hardworking, and take advantage of all the good opportunities that are being presented to them. This will help them during their generation and other generations to come.

Lucky Kabeja, a student of neurology in Italy

My message to both young people in Rwanda or in the Diaspora is the one; to take the advantage of our current supportive government and good leadership we've by exploiting the opportunities that are in place for you to develop yourself and make a contribution for your country.

Otherwise, those in Rwanda I would advise them to be more innovative to create job opportunities for other Rwandans. To me that is what patriotism requires.

Denise Ingabire, a Business Administration student in Poland

To the youth both in Rwanda and elsewhere in the world, I encourage each of us to participate more in getting the right information and read the history of our country. It also important to know that there are many ways we can contribute to our country's development it can be in the creative industry, business and other professional services, not just in politics as many think.

Let change begin with us since it is we who are supposed to hold the flag high of our nation for the decades to come.

Fountain Kayumba, Founder of Patriotism Rwanda

The lessons to learn from the struggle to liberate Rwanda as we embark on the journey to develop the country is the courage and boldness that those that liberated us had. We can use the same courage to develop our country, with persistence to achieve our national aspirations. A day like this therefore gives us an opportunity to look back and learn from all the young men and women who took that bold decision, some of them dying in the process.

Fiona R Kamikazi, communications manager I&M Bank

As we celebrate patriotism day, we always have to remember that we have very big shoes to fill, Rwanda was considered a failed state a few years ago and today we are a country that so many look up to in so many aspects because our parents and leaders have sacrificed a lot for us to be where we are today.

To the young people, there is no room for complacency right now because we have a lot to protect and of work to do. The journey is long and bumpy but we are a strong people, we will do it together.

Josiane Umurerwa

The message to my fellow youth is that there is no excuse for us to not develop our country because we are not short of examples or inspiration when it comes to patriotism. We have to strive to make a difference such that our own children will inherit a better country than we found.

Our elders started from scratch and liberated our country but we have a solid foundation to start from and all the means to advance let's do it with zeal and love.

Betty Mutetsi, Agro-processing student at RICA University

Well my message today is that we recognize what the RPA army did to save the lives of Rwandans which leaves a big homework to me and the fellow youth to maintain what they did and to use the available opportunity to pursue with excellence the journey that they started. We must do all it takes to live the dream that our forefathers dreamed of and that requires patriotism.

Diane Umurungi, an engineering student at Ines Ruhengeri

As we remember and celebrate the men and women who risked it all for us to be here, who were ready to spill their blood to give us a place we call home, this is a burden and a task for us to be responsible enough to carry on whatever has been achieved for the past 31 years.

This is the only way to repay them back is by keeping up the great things they fought for, we owe you.

Jean Marie Twizeyimana, motorcyclist

All of us, especially the young people, have a huge role to play in sustaining the development of our country, this will only take the power, effort and sacrifice that it took to liberate our country.

Mahema Nyirihema, a porter with Indatwa Company

My message to all the youth out there is that we have a heavy burden to sustain what has been achieved since our country was liberated. Brave men and women did a hard task to liberate the country but we also have to sustain it and this is a task that squarely falls on the shoulders of the youth.

Samuel Ndacyayisenga, a RGL security guard

We should continue to work together being patriotic working courageously and working on to reach our goals as young people.

I thank the government for all the achievements and development education for all through the twelve years' basic education and empowering women, it is up to us the youth to sustain such.

Dr Jean Claude S Karangwa professional teacher and farmer

Young people make up the biggest part of our population, it is very important that they are taught the history of Rwanda and know that years ago Rwanda was destroyed due to bad leadership, watching all the achievements for the past 31 years you can't imagine how far we have come from.

My advice to the youth is to using different platforms and leverage all the opportunities that the country has set out for the young people, engage in tech, sciences and arts this is how youth contribute to the liberation