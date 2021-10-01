Rwanda: Pomp as RwandAir Maiden Flight Lands in Lubumbashi

It was pomp and glamour as a RwandAir flight touched down at Lubumbashi International Airport in DR Congo's second largest city on Wednesday.

A water cannon salute greeted the national airline's Boeing 737-700 flight at 10:30a.m, marking the launch of its twice-a-week service to the capital of Katanga province.

Addressing the media at the airport, Marc Likombo Ekila, DR Congo's vice minister for transport, said that the creation of the Kigali-Lubumbashi route was enabled by excellent relations between the two countries and their heads of state.

"The good relations between Rwanda and the Congo is the main reason behind such great steps. This is not RwandAir's first flight to DR Congo, but adding new routes is a demonstration of strong ties and good cooperation between two countries."

RwandAir already operates the Kigali-Kinshasa route.

Cooperation between Rwanda and DR Congo, Ekila said, will benefit the peoples of both countries in many ways, including economically and culturally.

Later, during an inauguration reception that took place at Pullman Lubumbashi Grand Karavia Hotel, Rwanda's envoy to DR Congo, Vincent Karega, said that, as the second largest country in Africa, DR Congo represents a good market.

"The population and size of the Congo is proof that this route will only further improve economic ties. Both countries can benefit from each other economically," he said of the route that lasts about one hour and 40 minutes.

Visa exemption

Karega recalled that Rwanda is visa-free for DR Congo passport holders, urging Congolese nationals to use the opportunity and explore opportunities in Rwanda.

Silver Munyaneza, RwandAir deputy chief executive, said the new route will boost business between the two countries and effectively help strengthen commercial ties.

"While Covid-19 affected the aviation industry, RwandAir still finds ways of moving forward, and I want to assure passengers of safety with our airline," Munyaneza said.

The inauguration ceremony was characterised by different activities, including traditional dances by performers from either country, with the airline offering gifts to clients and special guests.

Later in the afternoon, the flight returned to Kigali at 17:50p.m, arriving at exactly 19:30p.m.

The national carrier maintains a fleet of 12 aircraft, including two airbuses, and operates 25 destinations across Africa, Europe and Asia - with six routes still suspended as a result of the pandemic.